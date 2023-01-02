'Killing of Hindus benefit ONLY one party': Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP on Rajouri attack

J&K: While condemning the Rajouri terrorist attack, PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Killing every citizen of UT is a big loss for people living in J&K. Mufti said that "People of Jammu and Kashmir have caught in between the two guns. Muslims get killed every day but killing of non-Muslims are cashed by one party"

Mufti said " It’s a heart-wrenching incident & great loss for the families, may god give them strength. A group gets benefited from Hindu & Muslim narratives in such cases, they get an opportunity to spread hatred in the country”.

She added, “India including Kashmir is a secular nation, but it is different that it is now being made Godse's nation," she continued.

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that Rajouri-style attacks and the killing of non-Muslims benefited the national party, the same party which divides people and create hatred in the name of religion.