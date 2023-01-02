topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JAMMU-KASHMIR

'Killing of Hindus benefit ONLY one party': Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP on Rajouri attack

Mufti said 'It’s a heart-wrenching incident & great loss for the families, may god give them strength. A party gets benefited from Hindu & Muslim narratives in such cases, they get an opportunity to spread hatred in the country'.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 05:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Killing of Hindus benefit ONLY one party': Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP on Rajouri attack

J&K: While condemning the Rajouri terrorist attack, PDP President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that Killing every citizen of UT is a big loss for people living in J&K. Mufti said that "People of Jammu and Kashmir have caught in between the two guns. Muslims get killed every day but killing of non-Muslims are cashed by one party" 

Mufti said " It’s a heart-wrenching incident & great loss for the families, may god give them strength. A group gets benefited from Hindu & Muslim narratives in such cases, they get an opportunity to spread hatred in the country”.

She added, “India including Kashmir is a secular nation, but it is different that it is now being made Godse's nation," she continued. 

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that Rajouri-style attacks and the killing of non-Muslims benefited the national party, the same party which divides people and create hatred in the name of religion.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896