Kiran Bedi unfurls tricolour at R-day celebration in Puducherry

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators and officials were among those present.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@thekiranbedi

Puducherry: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated in the union territory of Puducherry on Sunday with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi unfurling the tricolour at the Uppalam Ground here.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators and officials were among those present.

After inspecting a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police, the Lt Governor distributed medals to meritorious police officials.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, also presented trophies and mementos to schools for their outstanding performance in public examinations.

She took salute at a march past presented by various contingents, including police, ex-servicemen, school children and scouts, at the celebration.

Government departments presented tableaux highlighting their achievements.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar announced the selection of Superintendent of Police Mohan Kumar and Sub Inspector Baskar for the President`s police medals for meritorious services.
Narayanasamy later unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Legislative Assembly.

The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers and legislators were among those present.

Kiran Bedi Republic Day Uppalam Ground V Narayanasamy
