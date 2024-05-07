Advertisement
Kiren Rijiju: Check LSS Congress Candidate From Arunachal West Lok Sabha Seat

Kiren Rijiju is a sitting MP from  Arunachal Pradesh and Minister of Earth Sciences and Minister of Food Processing Industries in the ruling Modi government. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 07, 2024, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is a candidate from Arunachal West constituency of Arunachal Pradesh and challenged by Congress candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju is a sitting MP from  Arunachal Pradesh and Minister of Earth Sciences and Minister of Food Processing Industries in the ruling Modi government. He also served as a law minister from 2021 to 2023. 

Arunachal Pradesh consists of two parliamentary seats named Arunachal West and Arunachal East. Both the seats have already polled in phase 1 on April 19. 

Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100,  Kiren Rijiju scored 54 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 68, Instagram (64), X (53) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Kiren Rijiju

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 54
Digital Listening Score64
Facebook Score68
Instagram Score64
X Score53
YouTube Score0
