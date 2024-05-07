Kiren Rijiju: Check LSS Congress Candidate From Arunachal West Lok Sabha Seat

New Delhi: BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is a candidate from Arunachal West constituency of Arunachal Pradesh and challenged by Congress candidate Nabam Tuki. Rijiju is a sitting MP from Arunachal Pradesh and Minister of Earth Sciences and Minister of Food Processing Industries in the ruling Modi government. He also served as a law minister from 2021 to 2023.

Arunachal Pradesh consists of two parliamentary seats named Arunachal West and Arunachal East. Both the seats have already polled in phase 1 on April 19.

Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, Kiren Rijiju scored 54 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 68, Instagram (64), X (53) and Digital Listening (64).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.