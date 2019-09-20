Kiren Rijiju urges Rajasthan government to give 'special emphasis' to Alwar mall suicide case

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday took to Twitter to share a Zee News story about a suicide case in a mall in Alwar, Rajasthan, in August and urged the state government to 'special emphasis' to it.

He wrote, "Some people approached me for this case. This matter is with the Rajasthan Police, so I urge the Rajasthan Government to look into the matter with special emphasis."

अलवर में मॉल के चौथी मंजिल से कूदकर एक युवती ने दी जान @ZeeNews https://t.co/BafvCGch1d — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 20, 2019

On August 24, a woman had committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the mall. The incident was recorded on CCTV. The woman used to stay in Bhiwadi with her husband.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, the police said. She was identified through the documents she was carrying in her bag. Her husband and family members later informed about the incident.

The police had further stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.