'Kisan Garjana' rally: What are demands of farmers who have converged at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan?

New Delhi: Farmers on Monday (December 19, 2022) started converging at the Ramleela Ground in Delhi for the 'Kisan Garjana' rally to demand various relief measures from the Centre.

The 'Kisan Garjana' rally is being organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to seek various relief measures to improve the condition of farmers.

According to reports, around 50,000 to 55,000 people were expected to arrive at the ground in 700 to 800 buses, and 3,500 to 4,000 private vehicles.

A note issued by the BKS said that "the government will face trouble if it did not heed the farmers' demand in time".

'Kisan Garjana' rally: Key demands of farmers converged at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan

The farmers, who have reached the Ramleela Maidan from across the country in buses, tractors and motorcycles, are holding the 'Kisan Garjana' rally on four key demands.