'Kisi Ke Hath Nahi, Kisi Ke...': Passenger's Shocking Account Of Odisha Train Accident

A passenger travelling on one of the two express trains involve in a big rail accident in Odisha's Balasore district revealed the moments after his train got derailed on Friday. In a video, the passenger said that he saw limbs scattered everywhere, with 10-15 people over him. He further said that his hand and neck were injured in the accident. "Kisi ke hath nahi the, kisi ke pair nahi the" said a man who survived the big Odisha train accident. More than 50 people were confirmed killed, while 400 were injured in the tragic accident, involving three trains .

The passenger further said that "jab main utha, mere upar 10-15 log the," revealing he was beneath 10-15 people after the accident took place. As per Indian Railways, Train no. 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express and Train no. 12864 SMVB – HWH Superfast Express got derailed near Bahanaga Bazaar Railway station at around 18.55 Hrs on June 2, 2023. A third freight train was also involved in the accident.

#WATCH | Balasore, Odisha: A passenger who was in one of the derailed trains tells about the moment when the horrific train accident took place leaving hundreds injured so far. pic.twitter.com/z9MWc0T5mA — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushed towards the location of the accident, cancelling his visit to Goa, where he was travelling for the flag off of Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakhs in case of death of accident victims and Rs 2 lakhs for those with grievous injuries and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” the prime minister said in a tweet.