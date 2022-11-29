Know 8-figure Entrepreneur Marian Esanu's Source of Inspiration

For increasing the number of followers or subscribers on any platform, the key is to post high-quality content regularly. However, publishing fresh and inspiring content every day on social media can be an arduous task. After some days or weeks, entrepreneurs or individuals are bound to run out of ideas that generate high engagement rates. The 8-figure entrepreneur and the host of the highly-rated podcast show “Momentum,” Marian Esanu talks about this dilemma and offers a solution that effortlessly worked for him.

As an immigrant in the United States of America, Marian Esanu and his wife landed in the country with merely $500 in their hands. By diligently working two to three jobs, they saved approximately $20,000 to realize their dream of starting a business. The initial process of accumulating this personal funding was huddled with difficulties like learning a new language, understanding a new culture, and learning the basics of business while juggling multiple jobs. Marian Esanu braved these challenges to start his transportation business that went on to become a 7-figure concierge company in merely two years of its establishment.

Recently, he received the coveted 8-figure award during the Funnel Hacking Live event organized by Clickfunnels. This achievement recognizes the trusted faces in the industry that worked hard to establish a financially rewarding business with their determination and wit.

According to Marian Esanu, “Social media platforms are a storehouse of content for any entrepreneur or individual. Just by searching the platforms with some keywords and hashtags, you can discover the posts with the most views, impressions, likes, comments, or shares. Use the content in these posts for creating multiple reels, videos, blogs, and posts for your channel or profile. Don’t forget to add your opinions, ideas, or views to every post. Otherwise, the content would become plagiarized and could negatively affect your rankings.”

Additionally, the 8-figure entrepreneur also asks entrepreneurs to use tools like Keywords Everywhere. This tool helps in identifying the actual volume of searches for a particular phrase, keyword, or query. Just like this is the Answer the Public tool. It shows you the questions people ask on the internet for a specific topic of your interest. Marian Esanu talks about many more tools and tricks for creating fresh and unique content regularly on social media in his book, “Brand Up: The Ultimate Playbook For Building A 7-Figure Personal Or Business Brand From Scratch.” People can also follow his YouTube and Instagram accounts to know more about personal branding.

