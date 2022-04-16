Kolhapur bypoll election result: Congress retains seat by over 18,000 votes

Kolhapur: In a boost to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine in Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday won the bypoll to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP's Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes. Jadhav emerged victorious by a margin of 18,750 votes, election officials said.

The by-election to this Assembly segment in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

Congress had fielded the late legislator's widow from this seat.

The bypoll was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Following the result, the workers of the Congress, which shares power in the state with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, celebrated the victory by dancing to the tune of music and throwing 'gulal'.

Speaking to reporters after her win, Jadhav thanked the voters and said all three constituents of the MVA worked together to clinch the victory.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole termed the party's win as a "victory of progressive thoughts".

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said his party accepts the decision given by the voters.

There were 15 candidates in the fray for the Kolhapur North seat, though the main fight was between Congress and the BJP. During the poll campaign, senior leaders of the MVA as well as from BJP had come to Kolhapur to canvass their candidates.

