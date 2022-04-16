हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolhapur bypoll election result

Kolhapur bypoll election result: Congress retains seat by over 18,000 votes

Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP's Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes. Jadhav emerged victorious by a margin of 18,750 votes, election officials said.

Kolhapur bypoll election result: Congress retains seat by over 18,000 votes
File Photo

Kolhapur: In a boost to the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine in Maharashtra, the Congress on Saturday won the bypoll to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency, retaining the seat by defeating the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes.

Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP's Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes. Jadhav emerged victorious by a margin of 18,750 votes, election officials said.

The by-election to this Assembly segment in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

Congress had fielded the late legislator's widow from this seat.

The bypoll was held on April 12 in which 61.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Following the result, the workers of the Congress, which shares power in the state with the Shiv Sena and the NCP, celebrated the victory by dancing to the tune of music and throwing 'gulal'.

Speaking to reporters after her win, Jadhav thanked the voters and said all three constituents of the MVA worked together to clinch the victory.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole termed the party's win as a "victory of progressive thoughts".

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said his party accepts the decision given by the voters.

 

There were 15 candidates in the fray for the Kolhapur North seat, though the main fight was between Congress and the BJP. During the poll campaign, senior leaders of the MVA as well as from BJP had come to Kolhapur to canvass their candidates. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kolhapur bypoll election resultCongressKolhapur North Assembly constituencyKolhapur NorthMaha Vikas Aghadi
Next
Story

Covid-19 cases rise in Noida, Ghaziabad; Yogi govt puts NCR districts on alert mode

Must Watch

PT6M47S

PM Modi unveils 108-feet statue of Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi