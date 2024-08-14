Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today reacted to the gruesome rape and murder case of Kolkata Doctor. The case is being termed as another Nirbhaya like incident with the Calcutta High Court transferring the probe to the CBI. In a post on X, Rahul Gadhi said that he stands with the victim's family in this unbearable pain and they should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society.

"The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors' community and women. The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

He further questioned if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? "This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes? Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata," said Rahul Gandhi.

He further added, "I stand with the victim's family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society."

कोलकाता में जूनियर डॉक्टर के साथ हुई रेप और मर्डर की वीभत्स घटना से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। उसके साथ हुए क्रूर और अमानवीय कृत्य की परत दर परत जिस तरह खुल कर सामने आ रही है, उससे डॉक्टर्स कम्युनिटी और महिलाओं के बीच असुरक्षा का माहौल है।



The BJP has been questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the issue. While now Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the brutal case, he stopped short from criticising the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal and only pointed fingers at the medical college and local administration.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. An investigation has established rape and murder. Reportedly, the body of the deceased bore scratch marks, indicating that there was some struggle at the time of the incident. The family has reportedly alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.