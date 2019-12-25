Kolkata Police raises all-women armed elite force, Warrior

Donning the grey uniform, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding the QRT vehicles while manning important intersections of Kolkata is the city police’s latest unit--an all-women armed elite force. The force has been named as Warrior and it moves beyond just lathis and shields.

Warrior, a unit raised by the Kolkata Police comprising 30 lady constables, were given advanced and specialised training after completing their basic training. These 50 lady constables were part of the total 200 lady constables who came on deputation from West Bengal police to Kolkata Police.

This combat squad underwent two-month-long training at the Special Forces Training Centre at the Police Training School. They were put through rigorous endurance training, rappelling, swimming, unarmed combat, traversing and slithering. They were also trained in handling and firing of special weapons and tactics.

“Post specialised training they were posted in different units of Kolkata Police--Combat battalion, Winners, Disaster Management Group, Rapid Action Force, Tornados (motorcycle trick riding squad) and several divisions after a thorough selection on the basis of their mental attributes, physical attributes and acumen,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

This armed elite force has undertaken training in firing with sophisticated firearms like AK-47, MP5, Glock pistol, SLR, Insas rifle. Sources in Kolkata Police reveal that this squad can even join anti-terror operations, search operations, resolving hostage crisis, disaster management and other VIP duties.

In the beginning, they will be given QRT duties along with their male colleagues. They have also been entrusted with night duties besides their day duties.