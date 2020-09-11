Kolkata Police’s first woman officer-in-charge Debashree Chatterjee, 2 others killed in road accident

Kolkata: A car accident claimed the life of Kolkata Police’s first woman officer-in-charge, Debashree Chatterjee and two other officers, her driver and her official guard. Chatterjee was presently posted as CO 12th Battalion.

The vehicle in which Armed Battalion Commandant Deboshree Chatterjee, her bodyguard Tapas Burman, and driver Manoj Saha were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck loaded with sand on the National Highway-2 on Friday morning.

Confirming the news, a senior official of West Bengal Police said, "Debashree Chatterjee, CO 12th Battalion met with an accident on her way to Kolkata on Durgapur expressway at Hodla under Daddur PS limits in Hooghly district of West Bengal. When all three were rushed to the IB Sadar Hospital after the accident, the attending doctor declared all of them dead.”

According to eyewitnesses, the official vehicle`s driver was allegedly speeding when it hit the truck. Officials of Hooghly district police said the driver may have lost control after dozing off on the wheel, as per a report by PTI.

During her 32-year-long service, Chatterjee headed the Cyber Cell and Women Grievance Cell in the Detective Department of Kolkata Police and was commended for her work.

She was the first woman officer-in-charge posted in Kolkata Police. She took over as the officer-in-charge of North Port police station in 2010.

Meanwhile, senior officials - DIG Traffic, West Bengal and SP of Hooghly district has rushed to spot to investigate the cause of the accident. A post mortem will be conducted on all three bodies today.