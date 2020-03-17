Kolkata records its first confirmed case of Coronavirus, infected man had travelled recently to London

The West Bengal government on Tuesday evening confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in Kolkata. The infected man had travelled to London, UK, recently. On Tuesday morning, he was admitted in Beliaghata's ID & BG Hospital and his tests came positive.

He has been kept in a separate ward in isolation. His parents and driver too have been kept in isolation and are being checked. The affected male is the son of bureaucrat, Arunima De, Joint Secretary, State Home Department.

The 18-year-old had returned from the UK on March 15 but didn’t go into self-quarantine.