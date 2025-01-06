Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj launched a strong rebuttal in response to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's reported objectionable comments about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. In an interview with ANI, He said that the elections will show who is the real father (chunav ke jab result ayenge tab pata chalega kon kiska baap hai).

This statement followed remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP's candidate in Kalkaji, who, during a public gathering, allegedly made controversial comments regarding CM Atishi's surname and family.

Ramesh Bidhuri's Controversial Comment

At a rally held in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, Ramesh Bidhuri made a personal attack on Atishi, raising the issue of her surname change. Bidhuri stated, "Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father."

In his speech, he further commented, "This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father.

This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party." The remarks were widely perceived as a personal and disrespectful attack, particularly targeting Atishi’s family background.

Allegations Against Atishi’s Parents

Bidhuri did not stop at personal jibes but also raised political allegations against Atishi’s parents. He accused them of submitting a mercy petition for Afzal Guru, the convict responsible for the deaths of several Indian soldiers.

Afzal Guru was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and this issue has been a point of political contention in India.

Bidhuri questioned the people of Delhi, asking whether they would support a leader whose family had sought a pardon for someone like Afzal Guru. This accusation added further fuel to the controversy, as it linked Atishi’s family to a highly sensitive political issue.

Arvind Kejriwal Responds

In response to Ramesh Bidhuri’s personal attack on Atishi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal strongly condemned the remarks. He took to social media platform X, accusing BJP leaders of crossing all boundaries of decency. Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi would not tolerate the insult of a woman Chief Minister, and expressed confidence that women in Delhi would retaliate against such derogatory comments. His statement reflected the widespread anger over Bidhuri’s remarks.

Controversial Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier the same day, Ramesh Bidhuri had stirred another controversy with a sexist comment about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Speaking at a rally, he promised to develop smooth roads in the Kalkaji constituency, likening them to "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks."

This comment, reminiscent of Lalu Yadav’s infamous remark about Hema Malini's cheeks, was widely criticized for being inappropriate and disrespectful toward women.

The comment was quickly condemned by Congress leaders, including Alka Lamba, who is contesting from Kalkaji, accusing Bidhuri of using indecent language and insulting women.