NEW DELHI: In a notable move marking a significant shift in policy, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to delist 18 centrally protected monuments from its registry, citing their diminished national significance. This decision stems from a compilation of 24 ‘untraceable’ monuments identified by the Union Ministry of Culture, which was presented to a parliamentary committee in the preceding year.

Monuments To be Delisted By The ASI

Among the monuments set for delisting are prominent sites like Kos Minar No.13 in Haryana, Gunner Burkill’s Tomb in Jhansi, Barakhamba Cemetery in Delhi, Cemetery at Gaughat in Lucknow, and Telia Nala Buddhist ruins in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The removal of these monuments from the list effectively absolves the ASI from the responsibility of their protection, opening up avenues for regular construction and urban development activities nearby.

Reduction In ASI's Monument Count

With the ongoing delisting process, the ASI foresees a reduction in its oversight from 3,693 to 3,675 monuments in the coming weeks. A recent official notification dated March 8 invokes Section 35 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act) to initiate the delisting procedure, asserting that these monuments ‘have ceased to be of national importance.’

Call for Public Feedback

The notification mandates a two-month period for public feedback or recommendations, as stipulated in the AMASR Act. Monuments deemed nationally significant by the act are earmarked for preservation and management by the ASI as pivotal historical and cultural landmarks, with construction activities prohibited in their vicinity.

'Untraceable' Monuments

In the past year, the Ministry of Culture informed Parliament that 50 out of India's 3,693 centrally protected monuments were unaccounted for. This revelation was part of a report presented to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, addressing 'Issues relating to Untraceable Monuments and Protection of Monuments in India.'

Reasons Behind Missing Monuments

Of the missing monuments, 14 were 'lost' due to rapid urbanization, 12 submerged due to reservoirs or dams, while 24 remain 'untraceable'. The 18 monuments designated for delisting fall under this latter category of 'untraceable' monuments. This move follows a recommendation from the parliamentary panel to organize and classify ASI-protected sites based on their national importance, unique architectural significance, and heritage content. It underscores ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of managing and safeguarding India's rich cultural heritage.