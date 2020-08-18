Kreeri Baramullah encounter enters its second day; 2 terrorists killed, hunt on for one more

Kreeri: The Kreeri Baramullah encounter on Tuesday entered its second day after the operation was suspended on Monday night. Firing between the security forces and terrorists continued for the second day.

As per the security forces, one more terrorist is trapped in the cordon and the force is trying to get hold of him. A top CRPF official said “the forces resumed the operation in the morning as there can be one more terrorist hiding.”

Meanwhile, in the operation, the security forces have killed 2 terrorists during the encounter. A total of four security personals were martyred including 1 JKP ( SPO ) 2 CRPF soldiers and one army solider in the operation.

As per Director General of police Dilbagh Singh, the two terrorist killed on Monday included top LET commander. Singh said, ''Top LeT Commander Sajad Mir @ Haider was among the two killed terrorists. He further added that Sajad was the mastermind behind almost every terror activity in north Kashmir and was in top 10 wanted list of security forces , he use to work on the pattern of Bhurhan Wani and had recruited dozens of youths in terrorism.''