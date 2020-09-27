Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute already resolved, why revive it again? asks Owaisi

Days after a suit was filed in a Mathura court seeking to "reclaim" the entire Krishna Janmabhoomi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (September 27) said that the dispute between Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Idgah Trust was settled in 1968 and there is no point in reviving this issue now.

"Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with the administration of this Act, what will its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in October 1968. Why revive it now?" Owaisi tweeted.

Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with administration of this Act, what'll be its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust & Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in Oct'68. Why revive it now? https://t.co/plLeCWNT9Z pic.twitter.com/7vFp3elXYl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 26, 2020

In the suit filed in a Mathura civil court, it is claimed that "every inch of the land... is sacred for the devotees of Lord Shree Krishna and the Hindu community."

The civil suit was filed by advocate Vishnu Jain, seeking to "reclaim" the entire 13.37 acres of Krishna Janmabhoomi land declaring that the 1968 compromise deed as "not binding" and Shahi Idgah Masjid should be removed.

Live TV

According to the suit, Lord Shree Krishna was born in Karagar of King Kans and the entire area is known as 'Katra Keshav Dev'. The suit also mentioed that Lord Krishna's birth place is located beneath the present structure raised by the Committee of Management of the Masjid Idgah Trust.

The suit accused Mughal ruler Aurangazeb of demolishing the Krishna temple in Mathura.

"It is a matter of fact and history that Aurangzeb ruled over the country from 1658-1707 AD and he being a staunch follower of Islam had issued orders for demolition of a large number of Hindu religious places and temples including the temple standing at the birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura in the year 1669-70 AD," the suit said.

"The army of Aurangzeb partly succeeded to demolish the Keshav Dev Temple and the construction was forcibly raised showing the might of power and said construction was named as Idgah Mosque," it added.