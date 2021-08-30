Krishna Janmashtami: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind greet people on the occasion

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 30, 2021), on the occasion of Janmashtami, extended his greetings to people. "Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shree Krishna," tweeted Prime Minister.

Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।

जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greetings to the people of the country on the occasion. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna and dedicate ourselves to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone`s life," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

यह पर्व भगवान श्री कृष्‍ण के जीवन-चरित के बारे में जानने और उनके संदेशों के प्रति स्वयं को समर्पित करने का अवसर है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में सुख, स्वास्थ्य तथा समृद्धि का संचार करे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021

The President also stressed that the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness was the message of Lord Shri Krishna. "May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," he said.

Earlier, on Sunday, while extending greetings for Krishna Janmashtami, Prime Minister urged the countrymen to carry forward the great traditions of the nation.

In his 80th addressed, during his monthly radio programme `Mann ki Baat`, Prime Minister Modi had said, "The festival of Janmashtami is the festival of the birth of Bhagwan Shri Krishna. We are familiar with all the forms of Bhagwan, from naughty Kanhaiya to the one taking Colossal from Krishna, from the one well versed in scriptures to one skilled in weaponry. Be it art, beauty, charm, where all is not Krishna there!”

“But I am saying all this because a few days before Janmashtami I had gone through an interesting experience. So I felt I should talk about this to you. You must be aware that on the 20th of this month the construction work related to Bhagwan Somnath temple has been dedicated to the people," he added.

Meanwhile, Janmashtami is celebrated throughout the country every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Many people observe a fast on Janmashtami. When both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi are over, the fast is concluded.

People also visit temples to seek blessings from Lord Krishn and many followers organise plays and dance events on the occasion.

