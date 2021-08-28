Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Shubh Puja Muhurat, Dahi Handi timings, vidhi and vrat rituals

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated countrywide on August 30 this year. The festival holds importance globally as many Indians including foreign nationals, who believe in the Lord and are settled abroad celebrate the day with equal vigour.

The festival of Janmashtami celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna, also known by the name Gokulashtami at many places. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations remain low key but, however, that hasn't dampened the spirits of Krishna Bhakts.

With strict COVID protocol in place to avoid large gatherings and maintaining social distancing, preparations of Krishna Janmashtami is in full swing, and several Radha-Krishna temples are being beautifully adorned with flowers and embellishments.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Timings:

Shri Krishna Jayanti Yoga

5248th Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, August 30, 2021

Nishita Puja Time - 11:59 PM to 12:44 AM, Aug 31

Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

Dahi Handi on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

(according to drikpanchang.com)

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 09:44 AM, Aug 31

On Parana Day Rohini Nakshatra End Time - 09:44 AM

On Parana Day Ashtami got over before Sunrise

Alternate Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:59 AM, Aug 31

Parana can be done on next day sunrise after Deva Puja, Visarjan etc.

Parana as per modern tradition in society

Parana Time - after 12:44 AM, Aug 31

at many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita i.e. Hindu midnight

Mid Night Moment - 12:22 AM, Aug 31

Chandrodaya Moment - 11:35 PM Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:25 PM on Aug 29, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:59 AM on Aug 31, 2021

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 06:39 AM on Aug 30, 2021

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 09:44 AM on Aug 31, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

JANMASHTAMI PUJA VIDHI:

The Lord is pleased with pure devotion and the intention behind the prayer. Therefore, even if an elaborate procedure is not followed, still he will listen to your genuine and heartfelt prayers.

Firstly, you can make or purchase a cradle and place Lord Krishna's idol in it.

Pray with utmost bhakti and pure mind, heart body and soul to invoke the Lord. With folded hands pray to him to accept your puja.

Then, clean his feet with water (you can also use the holy Ganga Jal) and perform the Abhishekam. Also, you can use milk and water to bathe the Lord.

Take a fresh, unused cloth to wipe the Lord's idol, and adorn him with new clothes. After that, tie a mouli thread to Laddoo Gopal.

You can offer a janeyu thread to the Lord also which is sacred in nature.

Apply Chandan or sandalwood to the Lord, adorn him with new jewellery items which are easily available with Krishna clothes in the market.

Place fresh flowers before him, lit the incense sticks and pray to the Lord.

Invoke the Lord and immerse yourself in his bhakti.

You can then place the prasad or naivedhyam prepared at home or sweets which you have bought. Lit the dhoop, incense sticks followed by Tamboolam which includes paan, supari, fruits and money.

Chant Shri Krishna's Aarti

As the clock strikes 12 at midnight, break your fast with the prasad. Devotees observing fast should keep the Prarna time in mind before breaking the fast or vrat.

JANMASHTAMI VRAT RITUAL:

Usually, on Janmashtami, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it only at the stroke of 12 (the midnight) with fruits and prasad which is first offered to the Lord.

Sweets are prepared and distributed amongst friends, relatives and others. During this time, Krishna bhajans are recited and devotees sing-dance and pray to the Lord.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami.

Bolo Radhey-Krishna Ki Jai!