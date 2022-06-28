New Delhi: Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani is set to be the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of West Bengal Assembly. In a few days, his name will be officially announced by the speaker of the assembly.

He had won the Bidhan Sabha polls 2021 on a BJP ticket. But Mukul Roy returned back to the Trinamool after the election results were announced. Not only that, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly also nominated Mukul Roy, the Krishnanagar North MLA as the Chairman of the PAC. After that not just all the committees in the assembly have given mass resignation, BJP MLA Ambika Roy had filed a case in the high court on the PAC controversy. The case was even filed in the Supreme Court.

But the Speaker of the Assembly Biman Banerjee stuck to his decision. He even rejected Mukul Roy's demand to dismiss his MLA post after 12 hearings in the assembly. He claimed, "The petitioner could not produce the kind of evidence that was expected. Mukul Roy is in the BJP." Mukul on Monday resigned as chairman of PAC due to ill health.

Who will be the chairman of the PAC? Sources said Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani met the speaker in the assembly. He has been asked to take over as chairman of the PAC. The name will be officially announced in a few days. Krishna Kalyani was elected MLA on a BJP ticket from Raiganj in the 2021 polls.

Live TV