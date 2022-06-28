NewsIndia
KRISHNA KALYANI

Krishna Kalyani to replace Mukul Roy, all set to become Public Accounts Committee chairman in West Bengal assembly

West Bengal: Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani is likely to become the next chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of West Bengal Assembly. 

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
  • Sources said Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani met the speaker in the assembly
  • He has been asked to take over as chairman of the PAC

Trending Photos

Krishna Kalyani to replace Mukul Roy, all set to become Public Accounts Committee chairman in West Bengal assembly

New Delhi: Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani is set to be the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of West Bengal Assembly. In a few days, his name will be officially announced by the speaker of the assembly. 

He had won the Bidhan Sabha polls 2021 on a BJP ticket. But Mukul Roy returned back to the Trinamool after the election results were announced. Not only that, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly also nominated Mukul Roy, the Krishnanagar North MLA as the Chairman of the PAC. After that not just all the committees in the assembly have given mass resignation, BJP MLA Ambika Roy had filed a case in the high court on the PAC controversy. The case was even filed in the Supreme Court. 

But the Speaker of the Assembly Biman Banerjee stuck to his decision. He even rejected Mukul Roy's demand to dismiss his MLA post after 12 hearings in the assembly. He claimed, "The petitioner could not produce the kind of evidence that was expected. Mukul Roy is in the BJP." Mukul on Monday resigned as chairman of PAC due to ill health. 

Who will be the chairman of the PAC?  Sources said Raiganj MLA Krishna Kalyani met the speaker in the assembly. He has been asked to take over as chairman of the PAC. The name will be officially announced in a few days. Krishna Kalyani was elected MLA on a BJP ticket from Raiganj in the 2021 polls.

Live TV

 

Krishna KalyaniBJPTMCMukul RoyPublic Accounts CommitteeWest Bengal Assembly

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi