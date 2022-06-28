NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY

Maharashtra Crisis: Not Eknath Shinde, THIS 'Bahubali' minister may seek no trust vote against Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra political crisis: As CM Uddhav Thackeray struggles to bring back the rebel MLAs into his camp, he might face a no-trust vote against him by a minister. Read on.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
  • The minister is likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and appeal for no-trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • CM Uddhav Thackeray has been in a state of disarray ever since a group of MLAs from the MVA decided to rebel against the party

New Delhi: The leader of the opposition in the assembly BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is not the person likely to appeal for a no-trust vote against Uddhav Thackeray. Neither is the leader of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Eknath Shinde. Rather, it is the Prahar Janshakti Party MLA and minister Omprakash Babarao Kadu alias Bacchu. He is likely to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and appeal for no-trust vote against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This was stated by a BJP source on Tuesday (June 28).

Who is Omprakash Babarao Kadu alias Bacchu?

Bacchu, an influential leader from Amravati district in Vidarbha region, has won the polls from Achalpur assembly constituency for four consecutive terms since 2004. The first three times as an independent. In 2019, his own party, Prahar Janshakti Party, defeated Congress and BJP candidates. After this, in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, he got the Ministry in the Uddhav government in exchange for his support to the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government. Incidentally, Bacchu had formed the Prahar Janshakti Party to protect the interests of the farmers of Vidarbha. His party was involved in the movement against the farm laws. 

When did Omprakash Babarao Kadu join hands with Eknath Shinde?

Bachchu has been with the rebel Shinde camp since the beginning this time. A source in the Lotus camp said the "strategy" had been chalked out after his round-the-clock meetings with Shinde and BJP leaders in the last few days at the Guwahati hotel in Assam.

Uddhav ThackerayPrahar Janshakti PartyOmprakash Babarao KaduMaharashtra crisisEknath ShindeShiv SenaCongressMVABJPNCP

