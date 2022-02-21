K'taka MLA announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga

New Delhi: Karnataka leader MP Renukacharya on Monday (February 21) announced Rs 2 compensation to the family of the Bajrang Dal activist allegedly killed the other night in Shivamogga.

Renukacharya, who is the BJP MLA from Honnali, said that the loss of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was killed last night, is a personal loss for him and thus, he compensating the family.

“The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family, am giving them Rs 2 lakhs,” said MP Renukacharya,

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly stabbed to death on the night of Sunday in Karnataka’s Shivamogga.

So far, three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder, said state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday.

Briefing media here, the Home Minister said, "We have not yet received any final report related to arrests. Three persons were arrested and some people were taken into custody. As per my information, five people are involved in this murder. For now, we do not want to disclose anything further. Inquiry is going on. After the investigation, the information will be shared.”

The funeral procession of the deceased Harsha witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson, with a photojournalist among others sustaining injuries. Security has been intensified in the state.

There were also reports about some shops being ransacked by miscreants, and police vehicles being set on fire as part of the violence.

Several political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, have condemned the killing and demanded a probe into the matter.

