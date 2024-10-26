'Kuch Nahi Bachta': Rahul Gandhi Visits A Delhi Barber, Shares Video — WATCH

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is often seen interacting with people on the streets and in villages, where he tries to listen and understand the problems faced by them in their day-to-day lives. In the past, the former Congress chief has been seen taking a ride with truck drivers and interacting with farmers.

Now, Gandhi paid a visit to a barber in the national capital. He took to X to share his visit, where the latter tells him about his struggles. On Friday, the senior Congress leader said that barber Ajit's four words, 'Kuch Nahi Bachta Hai' speak the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person in India today.

"These four words of Ajit Bhai and his tears tell the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person in India today. From barbers to cobblers, potters to Carpenters—falling incomes and rising inflation have robbed those who work with their hands of their dreams of having their shops, houses, and even self-respect," said Rahul Gandhi.

"What is needed today are modern solutions and new schemes that will increase income and bring back savings to homes. And a society where talent gets its due and every step of hard work takes you up the ladder of success," said the post from Rahul Gandhi.

"कुछ नहीं बचता है!"



अजीत भाई के ये चार शब्द और उनके आसूं आज भारत के हर मेहनतकश गरीब और मध्यमवर्गीय की कहानी बयां कर रहे हैं।



नाई से लेकर मोची, कुम्हार से लेकर बढ़ई - घटती आमदनी और बढ़ती महंगाई ने हाथ से काम करने वालों से अपनी दुकान, अपना मकान और स्वाभिमान तक के अरमान छीन लिए… pic.twitter.com/1gYGdui2ll October 25, 2024

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on a chair with a pink towel wrapped around his kneck as the barber named Ajit trimmed his beard and shared his story. The barber tells Gandhi how he works throughout the day to save no money at the end of the day.

The Congress leader was seen giving a hug to the barber at the end of the video, while Ajit said that he felt happy and satisfied after sharing his story with him. The grand old party also posted a video of the interaction on its X handle. "Today Jananayak Rahul Gandhi ji got a shave at Ajit Ji's shop in Delhi and understood the struggles of his life," the party said on X.