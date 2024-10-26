Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2812190https://zeenews.india.com/india/kuch-nahi-bachta-rahul-gandhi-visits-a-delhi-barber-shares-video-watch-2812190.html
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI

'Kuch Nahi Bachta': Rahul Gandhi Visits A Delhi Barber, Shares Video — WATCH

Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to a barber in the national capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2024, 01:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Kuch Nahi Bachta': Rahul Gandhi Visits A Delhi Barber, Shares Video — WATCH (X/Rahul Gandhi)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is often seen interacting with people on the streets and in villages, where he tries to listen and understand the problems faced by them in their day-to-day lives. In the past, the former Congress chief has been seen taking a ride with truck drivers and interacting with farmers. 

Now, Gandhi paid a visit to a barber in the national capital. He took to X to share his visit, where the latter tells him about his struggles. On Friday, the senior Congress leader said that barber Ajit's four words, 'Kuch Nahi Bachta Hai' speak the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person in India today.

"These four words of Ajit Bhai and his tears tell the story of every hard-working poor and middle-class person in India today. From barbers to cobblers, potters to Carpenters—falling incomes and rising inflation have robbed those who work with their hands of their dreams of having their shops, houses, and even self-respect," said Rahul Gandhi.

"What is needed today are modern solutions and new schemes that will increase income and bring back savings to homes. And a society where talent gets its due and every step of hard work takes you up the ladder of success," said the post from Rahul Gandhi.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi was seen sitting on a chair with a pink towel wrapped around his kneck as the barber named Ajit trimmed his beard and shared his story. The barber tells Gandhi how he works throughout the day to save no money at the end of the day.

The Congress leader was seen giving a hug to the barber at the end of the video, while Ajit said that he felt happy and satisfied after sharing his story with him. The grand old party also posted a video of the interaction on its X handle. "Today Jananayak Rahul Gandhi ji got a shave at Ajit Ji's shop in Delhi and understood the struggles of his life," the party said on X.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi Questions SEBI Chief’s Absence from PAC Hearing
DNA Video
DNA: What is the ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River
DNA Video
DNA: The ‘Kasab’ of Kashmir Emerges: Brutality Resurfaces
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
NEWS ON ONE CLICK