Kuchh toh Log Kahenge: Shashi Tharoor reacts to viral video with Supriya Sule

New Delhi: A video of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor chatting with Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule went viral on social media, with the internet having a gala time over the video which shows the duo engrossed in a conversation.

On Thursday, Tharoor decided to clarify the video and said that Sule was asking him a policy question as she was to speak next during a debate in the House. Tharoor also posted lines of the 'Kuchh toh Log Kahenge' song from the movie 'Amar Prem', which starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore.

The video clip, which went viral and spawned memes, was of a debate in the House on the Ukraine crisis when National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was making his remarks. "For all those who've been enjoying themselves at Supriya Sule's & my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb Farooq Sahib, so I leaned over to hear her," Tharoor said in a tweet. He wrote a paragraph from the popular song 'Kuch toh log kahenge' sung by Kishore Kumar.

Several memes flooded the internet with people indulging in banter. Tharoor is known for his posts on social media, and many a time, it has landed him in trouble as well. A case in point being the time when he shared a picture of his with the women MPs and had captioned it: "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?" Netizens had slammed Tharoor for using the word 'attractive', but Tharoor had said it was all a part of workplace camaraderie. Tharoor is also famous for using 'difficult' English words and is usually sporting when it comes to digs taken at him on social media.

