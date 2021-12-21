Kudos, Gurgaon! 100% vaccination milestone achieved, 1st in Delhi-NCR

Gurugram district has become the first in Haryana, and in the National Capital Region to administer both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to its 100 per cent population, health officials said on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department data, 100 per cent people have been given the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. So far, the department has administered 41,28,596 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, of which 23,19,720 are first doses.

"Gurugram having 100 per cent immunisation in the district, is a new record in itself. Gurugram was the most affected in the state during the second wave of the pandemic but the manner in which the district residents and the team of health department have contributed with determination to break the vicious cycle of the coronavirus and take the vaccination campaign to the pinnacle of perfection which will pave the way of inspiration for the big cities of the country and other districts of the state," District Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav told IANS.

Yadav said that 100 per cent vaccination is just a milestone. The vaccination process will continue for now.

A total of 18,08,876 people have been given the second dose including, health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens, pregnant women and transgenders.

Faridabad ranks second in terms of vaccination, where more than 29 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Ambala is in third place in this list with over 17.27 lakh people being administered Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Karnal is in third place in this list, where a total of 17.25 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Charkhi Dadri district is at the bottom of this list, where more than 6 lakh doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, Gurugram district on Tuesday recorded 23 fresh coronavirus cases, no death was reported in the city.

The district`s Covid toll stands at 927, officials said.

Live TV