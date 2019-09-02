Kulbhushan Jadhav case: What is consular access?

India on Monday accepted Pakistan's offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. India's Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan Gaurav Ahluwalia is scheduled to meet Jadhav for approximately two hours. Incidentally, India has been seeking consular access for him for the last three years.

A source said, "We hope that Pakistan will ensure the right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders."

The 49-year-old Jadhav was kidnapped from Balochistan by Pakistani security forces on March 2016, on false allegations that he was an Indian spy. India's multiple requests for consular access had been rejected by Pakistan for which the ICJ held the country guilty of violating the Vienna Convention.

Pakistan had first sent the proposal for consular access on July 30 but India had rejected it since it was partial consular access and Sunday's proposal was for the second time.

What is consular access?

India had demanded consular access to Jadhav as per the rules of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963.

Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963 defines consular relations between independent states and a consul, who is a representative of a foreign state in a country and works for the interests of his countrymen in the host country.

As per Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, the host country has to notify foreign embassy or consulate if any national from that country is detained or arrested. On the request of the detained or arrested person, the police will have to fax the notice of the arrest to the embassy or consulate.

As per Article 36 of the Vienna Convention, the arrested national has the right to regular consultation with the officials of their consulate during their detention and trial.