Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bete noire Kumar Vishvas made a veiled tweet on X soon after the Enforecement Directorate arrested the AAP convenor. Kumar Vishvas was among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party but later parted ways with the party after rift with Kejriwal. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi said the party moved the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing for quashing Kejriwal's arrest.

Taking to X, Kumar Vishvas said, "Karm Pradhan Vishwa Rachi Rakha, Jo Jas Karahi So Tas Phal Chakha." The shloka compiled by Tulsidas means that this world revolves around Karma and whatever action one performs, he gets similar result as man's life is determined only by his actions.

कर्म प्रधान विश्व रचि राखा ।

जो जस करहि सो तस फल चाखा ॥ pic.twitter.com/XLp2MertD3 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 21, 2024

An Enforcement Directorate team arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening around 6.30pm for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case. The team conducted a search operation at his residence as well. After around three hours, the team served arrest memo to the Delhi CM initiating the process to take him into the custody. The Enforcement Directorate team reached CM Kejriwal's residence for questioning hours after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to him from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.

Denying him interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case, the Delhi HC ruled that, in this state, it was not inclined to do so. The court passed down the directive during the hearing on a plea by the AAP supremo, urging coercive action against him in connection with the excise policy case.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal after issuing him nine summons in the case. The AAP and Kejriwal termed the summons illegal and had refused to appear before the probe agency.