Kumbh Mela 2021 should be symbolic, appeals PM Narendra Modi amid COVID-19 spike, speaks to Swami Avdheshanand Giri

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in coronavirus Prime Minister Modi on Saturday (April 17) spoke to Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara on phone and appealed that ongoing Kumbh should be now symbolic at the time of coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. The development comes at a time when almost 2,000 seers are said to have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Lakh of devotees participated in the last two 'Shahi Snans' violating COVID protocols by not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he spoke to top seer - Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj - over phone and made an appeal about the religious gathering that attracts millions of devotees. "Spoke to Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri ji on the phone today. Enquired about the health of all saints. All the saints are providing support to the administration for a smooth conduct of the affair and I thanked them for it," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

On April 17, the Niranjan Akhada has announced curtailing the ongoing Kumbh Mela, almost two weeks ahead of schedule, after several senior BJP leaders in Uttarakhand held discussion with the Akhadas to convince them to end it amid surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns of violation of Covid protocols, a senior party leader said.

However, the BJP-ruled state government has already announced that Kumbh Mela will go on as per schedule. The Kumbh Mela started on April 1 and was scheduled to end on April 30.

"Senior BJP leaders met 13 Akhadas with a request to take a decision to wind up the mela seeing the severe situation of COVID. After the discussion, Akhadas have agreed to our request.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is also holding consultationw to take a final call on the continuation of Kumbh Mela.

