'Laal aankh par cheeni chasma...': Mallikarjun Kharge takes jibe at Modi govt over Sino-India border row

New Delhi: A day after Congress staged a walkout in Loksabha, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government for trying to dodge a discussion in Parliament over the India-China Tawang clash of December 9. As soon as the Question Hour ended on Wednesday, 17 opposition parties including Congress staged a walkout from the Parliament accusing the government of not discussing the December 9 clashes along the Line of Actual Control between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang sector. Congress' Leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that a discussion on the "Indo-China border situation be held", saying late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a discussion in Lok Sabha on the India-China war in 1962.

Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Modi govt on Twitter. English translation of Kharge's tweet reads as "It seems that the "red eye" of the Modi government is covered with Chinese glasses. Is it not allowed to speak against China in the Indian Parliament?".

The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha also questioned the central government on whether it needed permission to speak against China in Sansad Bhawan. The parliament has witnessed multiple disruptions this week with both houses rejecting the opposition`s requests for a discussion on the India-China border situation following the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि मोदी सरकार की “लाल आँख” पर चीनी चश्मा लग गया है।



क्या भारतीय संसद में चीन के विरूद्ध बोलने की अनुमति नहीं है ? — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 15, 2022

The Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, MDMK, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Janata Dal-United, DMK, Trinamool Congress, and Telugu Desam Party were among the 17 parties that walked out from the Parliament during `Zero Hour` in Rajya Sabha.

The troops of the Indian and Chinese armies clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, the Indian Army said on Monday. The face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", Army added. About 300 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army came to Yangtse in Tawang.

China considers this place as a disputed site and claims its right over it. These Chinese soldiers tried to remove the Indian Army post built at an altitude of 17 thousand feet. Like Galwan, the PLA troops came with barbed sticks and electric batons to attack the Indian troops but they were ready for such an attack.

(With ANI inputs)