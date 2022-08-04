New Delhi: A migrant labourer was killed while two others sustained injuries in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. The Kashmir Zone Police informed that the attack took place at Pulwama's Gadoora area and that the deceased and the injured hailed from Bihar.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off," the Police tweeted.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that the deceased labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar.

The injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, both residents of Rampur, Bihar.

#TerrorIncidentUpdate: The deceased outside labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz S/O Mohd Jaloo R/O Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. Injured have been identified as Mohd Arif S/O Mohd Aziz & Mohd Majbool S/O Mohd Arif, residents of Rampor, Bihar. Both are Stable.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/QsrOLX2CMp — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 4, 2022

Terrorists, notably, have stepped up attacks on non-local labourers this year but there was a halt in such targeted killings for the past nearly two months.