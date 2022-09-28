NewsIndia
Labrador dog dances on Mere Dholna song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa- Watch viral video here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a dog dancing? Here's one such video of a Labrador dancing on Mere Dholna song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The video is going viral on Instagram and has garnered more than 1.5 Million views till now. The video will definetly make you laugh out and make you want to watch it repeatedly. It begins with a beloved Labrador dog having a great time while getting some zoomies on its owner's bed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared (@_minniethegoldenlabra)

The cute labra can be seen dancing and twirling around to the song Mere Dholna from the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was picturised on actor Vidya Balan and performed by Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal and M. G.Shreekumar. 

The cute little dog has a seperate Instagram page of his own with the name minnie the golden labra. There are many more cute videos of the dog playing around. The viral video has been shared with a caption that reads, “Let’s roll baby. ” It has been accompanied by the emoji of a dancer.

