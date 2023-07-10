trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633319
NewsIndia
LADAKH RAINFALL

Ladakh: 450-Year-Old-Building Collapses In Leh As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Region

Jammu and Srinagar National Highway remained closed on Monday after a portion of a road collapsed in Ramban district due to heavy rainfall in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:51 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ladakh: 450-Year-Old-Building Collapses In Leh As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Region

Leh: A 450-year-old building collapsed in the Kharyouk area of Leh city in the union territory of Ladakh due to incessant rainfall in the region on Sunday evening. "This building is about 450 years old. The building has collapsed mainly due to the heavy rainfall in the region," Haider, a local told ANI. He further said that a few old houses have also been damaged in the area due to heavy rains.

Leh recorded 14.5 mm of rainfall during the last 9 hours on Sunday, as per IMD. "This time it rained a bit longer resulting in damage to the old buildings. Water started to leak into rooms," Haider said. He said that there was a cloud burst in 2010, "But the damage was not so much. However, this time a lot of damage has been done to the old buildings". Metrological Centre Ladakh on Sunday said that the widespread rainfall and snow are likely to continue over higher reaches of the region.

"IMD issued Red color Warning for Ladakh for the next 24 hrs. Snowfall in Summer Peak. Widespread Rain/Snow (over higher reaches) is likely to continue for the next 24 hrs in Ladakh. Stay Alert," it tweeted on Sunday.

cre Trending Stories

Meanwhile, Jammu and Srinagar National Highway remained closed on Monday after a portion of a road collapsed in Ramban district due to heavy rainfall in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammed Jahangir, a local on his way to the area, said roads were being washed away in the downpour in the region and there are no adequate arrangements made by the administration for the visitors.

"We are facing a lot of problems. We have to walk a lot. Recently a road was washed away. We had to walk around 1-2 km in Makarkot and now we have walked another 3-4 km. As we reached Ramban, another road was washed away. There is no arrangement for the public. The administration should stop people from coming to Ramban stretch or else make necessary arrangements for them to proceed further," he told ANI.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded