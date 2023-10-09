Ladakh Avalanche: One Army Soldier Dead, 3 Missing

One army soldier lost his life while three others are missing after an unexpected avalanche occurred near Mount Kun in Ladakh, officials said. According to sources, a contingent of army personnel from the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing were involved in routine training activities near Mount Kun (Ladakh) when the avalanche happened.

"Such exercises are part of routine practice and training during this season, to provide mountaineering training for soldiers," sources said.

However, on October 8, a group of soldiers taking training faced an unexpected avalanche. "Four soldiers were trapped in an avalanche. Immediate rescue operations were initiated and continued, one body was retrieved. Bad weather is causing a big hindrance in rescue as heavy snowfall is being witnessed in the area but despite that rescue operations are going on to trace missing soldiers," they said.