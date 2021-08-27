हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSF

Ladakh: BSF pays tribute to 13 jawans of 1995 mountaineering expedition team

An event is organized each year on August 27 at village Puckpochey Panamik to pay homage to the BSF mountaineers. 

Ladakh: A team of Border Security Forces (BSF) officials, led by Dr. Rajesh Mishra, IPS, IG, Kashmir Frontier BSF,  paid floral tributes to 13 BSF martyrs at Village Puckpochey Panamik in Nubra Valley of Ladakh on Friday (August 27). The martyrs were part of BSF Mountaineering expedition that went missing on August 27, 1995 while scaling Mt Saser Kangri. 

In this connection, BSF organised a civic action program and distributed community items including pressure cookers, cooking utensils, chairs, tables, P.A equipment as well as sports items to school children. 

"The aim of such expeditions has always been to encourage BSF personnel to pursue adventurous outdoor sports. The experience gained by the mountaineers is gainfully utilized for specialized Operations in high altitudes/ snow bound areas, where the BSF is deployed on the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir," a statement by BSF Kashmir Frontier read. It also added that the ceremony was attended by Nubra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Lakshay Singhal, representatives of the army, police, prominent personalities of the area and the local population of village Puckpochey Panamik and its surrounding areas. 

