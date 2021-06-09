Ladakh notifies recruitment rules 2021, reserves jobs exclusively for locals

Leh (Ladakh): Ladakh administration has formulated new rules under which jobs would be reserved exclusively for locals, according to an official notification issued on Monday.

"Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh notifies Employment (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules for Ladakh UT, reserving jobs exclusively for the locals," Department of Information and Public Relations, Kargil Ladakh tweeted.

According to the notification, the rules formulated by Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

"No person shall be qualified for appointment to the service unless the person is a resident of Union Territory of Ladakh," read Clause 11 of the notification by the Labour and Employment Department, Ladakh.

The notification also underlined that persons who have already been appointed substantively to a post in the cadre of Jammu and Kashmir Employment (Subordinate) Service and finally allotted for service in the Union territory of Ladakh in accordance with the provisions of section 89(2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, shall be deemed to have been appointed to the Service at the initial constitution.

Meanwhile, the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) under the Ministry of Power, has signed an MoU with the Administration of Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, to make it a clean and green UT.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, various clean energy and energy efficiency programmes will be implemented. Beginning with a pilot in the Zanskar valley area, CESL will take up solar mini and microgrid solutions, energy-efficient lighting, energy storage-based solutions, efficient cooking stoves, and electric mobility solutions in the UT, according to an official statement.

RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh told ANI that energy access for Ladakh is foremost, adding that sustainable solutions such as the decentralised energy-efficient solutions that can be implemented in difficult terrains of Ladakh are needed.

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL, reportedly said, "Ladakh is one of nature`s gifts to our country and it is of great importance to preserve its ecological environment. Usage of carbon-intensive fuel in the UT is leading to great degradation in the area. With this MoU, CESL and the Ladakh administration intend to implement renewable, energy efficiency, and electric mobility projects that will go a long way in saving Ladakh`s environment."

The Ministry of Power said the CESL will come up with clean solutions for home appliances, electric heating, cooking, pump sets for Ladakh`s very cold temperatures.

Notably, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil/Leh, will provide the requisite land in respective council areas, for the implementation of the clean energy projects.

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped the provision of Article 370, bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV