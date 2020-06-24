Ladakh orders ban on use of plastic water bottles in government offices, other institutions

Leh: As a step to realise the long term goal of 'carbon neutral Ladakh', the Union Territory administration has ordered a complete ban on the use of plastic water bottles and other plastic made objects in government offices and other institutions, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The target and timeline for a phased ban would be 100 per cent of plastic bottles by July 15 and 100 per cent of plastic files and folders by July end, the spokesman said, quoting an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Finance and General Administration Department, Ladakh, Rigzian Sampheal on Tuesday.

The spokesman said all government offices, boards, corporations, autonomous bodies or units, educational institutions including universities would dispense with the use of plastic water bottles in their respective offices and make alternate arrangements for safe drinking water that does not generate plastic waste.

He said the order directed for necessary initiatives and steps to ensure a total ban on the use of plastic bottles, plastic folders and similar plastic made objects by the end of July in all government offices, while alternative eco-friendly measures are implemented and substitutes made of biodegradable materials be used for all purposes.

"Only multi-use water bottles, dispensers, containers will be allowed in government offices and water bottles of alternative materials like glass, steel, aluminium shall be used," the spokesman said.

He said educational institutions would also make efforts in propagating the message of zero litterings of plastic bottles, effective plastic waste management and behavioural change towards dispensing with the use of plastic made products in the student community.