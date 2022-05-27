New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal were among the several political leaders who condoled the deaths of seven Army soldiers killed in the Tuktuk sector of Ladakh when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river on Friday (May 27). As many as 19 soldiers were also injured after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into the river. The incident occurred around 9 am at a spot which is around 25 km from Thoise, Army officials said, as per PTI.

PM Modi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and mourned the deaths of the seven soldiers. “Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected,” Modi tweeted.

President Kovind expressed grief at the incident and wrote, “Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed anguish over the loss of lives. "Anguished to know about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers for the quick recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi, “The accident that took place when an Indian Army bus fell into a gorge in Ladakh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who have lost their lives. The injured have been taken for treatment, I pray to God for their speedy recovery.”

All 19 injured Army personnel have been shifted to Chandimandir in the Panchkula district of Haryana, PTI reported.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she is “deeply distressed” by the deaths of seven soldiers in Ladakh. “Deeply distressed by the traumatic road accident death of our 7 brave soldiers in Ladakh today afternoon. Some more seriously injured in the case. Sincere condolences for the bereaved, solidarity for all,” the Bengal CM said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, mourning the deaths of the seven soldiers, wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear of the tragic accident with Indian Army personnel in Ladakh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers.”

Terming the incident “unfortunate”, Delhi CM Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "The bus accident with the Army personnel in Ladakh is very unfortunate. I salute the martyrdom of the soldiers. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the accident.”

According to the Army officials, 26 soldiers were on their way from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the tragic accident took place.