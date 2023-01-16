Ladakh women grace internet with moves on Ghodey Pe Sawar, video goes viral - Watch

Ladakh: The soulful music ‘Ghodey pe Sawar’ from the Netflix movie Qala has taken the internet by storm. As soon as the song was released, artists across social media made numerous reels with this song. The beautiful lyrics have made people get lost in the melody of the song and have set Instagram ablaze. Recently, a video went viral which was shot in the snow-capped mountains of Ladakh. The video shows two dancers dancing gracefully on Ghodey pe Sawar. The video was shared initially on Twitter by username Jigmat Ladakhi on January 15. The video soon went viral and garnered the attention of netizens from the world over.

The video shows two women dressed in traditional attires as they grove to the tunes of Ghodey pe sawar. As the dancers dance their way through the video, the breathtaking snow-capped mountains at the back add beauty to the moves of the dancers.

The video has until now garnered over 59,000 views, 2969 likes, and over 400 retweets. Netizens soon took over the comments section with heartwarming comments. "Thousands time better than any present Bollywood dancer, chiro etc, etc. This connects ppl of "We The Nation," read the tweet of one of the Twitterati.

Godhey pe sawar cover dance by puntsok wangmo & Padma lamo

All the way from Ladakh

Another user commented, "This is so beautifully choreographed and well performed. Kudos to Puntsok and Padma.....Tashi Delek." A third commented, ''Beautiful dance under amazing nature's beauty of Ladakh.''

The movie 'Qala' has been produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma and stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan.