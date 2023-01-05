Viral Video: Little girl dances to Haryanvi song 'Kamar Teri Left Right Hale' with singer Ajay Hooda, netizens can't keep calm- WATCH

Viral Video: The holiday season is over but if you're still pining for the party atmosphere, we have a video that might just brighten your day. So, a video of a little girl dancing with Haryanvi singer Ajay Hooda as he sings Kamar Teri Left Right Hale at an event has gone crazy viral with over 64 million views. The clip shows the little girl making moves to the song quite enthusiastically. Clad in a yellow dress and a blue denim coat, she is seen lip-syncing to the song. Musician Ajay Hooda is also seen standing next to her and making moves.

The video was posted on the Instagram account of this little girl Dishu Yadav with two heart emoticons in the caption. The song Kamar Teri Left Right Hale was sung by singers Ajay Hooda and Sandeep Surila. It was released in 2022 under the album Ajay Hooda Blockbuster Songs. Since being shared online, the video amassed several comments and views. It has received over 5 million likes and 64 million views.

Previously, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral for her dance performance. The girl danced to the popular song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja". Ever since she has become an internet sensation.

Netizens React

Internet users heaped praise on the young girl's video. They were astounded by her talent and her endearing facial expressions. One user commented “Damnnn! Her expressions and dance” another user wrote“Ayy ayy ayyy.” “Ohh god , how sweet”. Many users in the comment section dropped heart and love-struck emojis.