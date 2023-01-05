topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video: Little girl dances to Haryanvi song 'Kamar Teri Left Right Hale' with singer Ajay Hooda, netizens can't keep calm- WATCH

The video has gone berserk on social media as it has received over 5 million likes and 64 million views.till now. The song Kamar Teri Left Right Hale was sung by singers Ajay Hooda and Sandeep Surila. 

 

Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Viral Video: Little girl dances to Haryanvi song 'Kamar Teri Left Right Hale' with singer Ajay Hooda, netizens can't keep calm- WATCH

Viral Video: The holiday season is over but if you're still pining for the party atmosphere, we have a video that might just brighten your day. So, a video of a little girl dancing with Haryanvi singer Ajay Hooda as he sings Kamar Teri Left Right Hale at an event has gone crazy viral with over 64 million views. The clip shows the little girl making moves to the song quite enthusiastically. Clad in a yellow dress and a blue denim coat, she is seen lip-syncing to the song. Musician Ajay Hooda is also seen standing next to her and making moves.

The video was posted on the Instagram account of this little girl Dishu Yadav with two heart emoticons in the caption. The song Kamar Teri Left Right Hale was sung by singers Ajay Hooda and Sandeep Surila. It was released in 2022 under the album Ajay Hooda Blockbuster Songs. Since being shared online, the video amassed several comments and views. It has received over 5 million likes and 64 million views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dishu Yadav (@aapkidishu_)

 

Previously, a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral for her dance performance. The girl danced to the popular song "Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja". Ever since she has become an internet sensation.

Netizens React

Internet users heaped praise on the young girl's video. They were astounded by her talent and her endearing facial expressions. One user commented “Damnnn! Her expressions and dance” another user  wrote“Ayy ayy ayyy.” “Ohh god , how sweet”. Many users in the comment section dropped heart and love-struck emojis.  

Live Tv

Viral videoheartwarming videoCute videoViralTrending videoInstagramSocial mediaKamar Teri Left Right HaleAjay HoodaPakistani viral girl Ayesha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?