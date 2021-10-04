Lakhimpur Kheri incident shows that BJP govt is using politics to mow down farmers: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (October 4, 2021) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. While en route to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the kin of the victims, Priyanka said that the incident shows that the BJP government is using politics to mow down farmers.

"Today's incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This country is a country of farmers, not a fiefdom of BJP ideology," she told ANI.

As per the latest reports, Priyanka has also been arrested from Hargaon. Party's youth wing national president Srinivas BV said, "Finally that happened, what was expected from BJP. In the democratic country of 'Mahatma Gandhi', the worshipers of 'Godse' have arrested our leader Priyanka Gandhi Ji who fought with heavy rains and police force to meet the 'Annadata', from Hargaon."

He added, "This is just the beginning of the fight!! Kisan Ekta Zindabad."

Srinivas BV also shared a couple of videos of Priyanka talking to the police.

जब नाश मनुज पर छाता है,

पहले विवेक मर जाता है.. हरि ने भीषण हुंकार किया,

अपना स्वरूप-विस्तार किया, डगमग-डगमग दिग्गज डोले,

भगवान् कुपित होकर बोले- ‘जंजीर बढ़ा कर साध मुझे,

हाँ, हाँ दुर्योधन! बाँध मुझे। pic.twitter.com/Fzp2LkOmkx — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 4, 2021

जब सत्ता ही असुर बन जाये,

तो 'दुर्गा' को जन्म लेना पड़ता है Proud of my leader @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/MFoaSC0jEB — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 4, 2021

Earlier, Priyanka had alleged that she was being stopped on her way to Lakhimpur and had said, "I'm not committing any crime by deciding to meet victim`s kin...Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant...?"

8 dead in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

As many as eight people have died including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers. "In the unfortunate incident of Lakhimpur, 8 casualties have been reported till now as per the district administration. ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range and Commissioner are on the spot and the situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incidents," the Uttar Pradesh police said.

In the unfortunate incident of Lakhimpur, 8 casualties have been reported till now as per the district administration. ADG LO, ACS Agriculture,IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control.Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 3, 2021

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over forty farmers' unions, claimed that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while others were run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Ajay Mishra Teni refutes allegations

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni has refuted SKM's allegations and said that his son was not present at the spot. He added that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'.

"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive. During the Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting the car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire," Teni said.

"They've killed people and damaged and torched cars. We have video evidence," he said and added that four of his workers were killed and asserted that cases under section 302 will be lodged against the culprits.

Rakesh Tikait reaches Lakhimpur Kheri

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait along with several supporters has reached Lakhimpur Kheri early Monday. The farmer leader said that he will first meet the farmers and villagers and discuss the situation with them.

"The future course of action will be done on the basis of the discussion with the villagers and farmers. Their decision will prevail," Tikait told reporters at Banbirpur village.

He said that he would speak about it in detail after meeting the villagers.

Samajwadi Party's National President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, Bhim Army supremo Chandrashekhar, among several other leaders will also visit the violence-hit district.

(With agency inputs)

