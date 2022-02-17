Lakhimpur Kheri killings: Plea challenging Ashish Mishra's bail filed in SC

New Delhi: A petition challenging the bail order of Ashish Mishra, son of BJP leader and MoS Home Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings has been filed in the Supreme Court of India on Thursday (February 17), reported ANI.

The plea was filed by a senior advocate who seeks the cancellation of Ashish Mishra's son in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Union Minister Ajay Misra Teni`s son, Ashish Misra, an accused in the incident in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in October last year, was released on bail on Tuesday.

The Minister's son is accused of trampling the protesting farmers, who were starting demonstrations against the three controversial farm laws back then, with his SUV.

The incident led to a high-level probe that found Mishra's involvement in the killings and the opposition latched onto the mishap demanding the resignation of Ajay Mishra.

Recently, while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP government for closing the ranks on the leader whose son was involved in the killings of farmers and promised that his party will bring the culprits to justice if voted to power.

"The minister's son who trampled farmers has got bail from the court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. I assure you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronising them," Yadav said, addressing election meetings on Wednesday evening.

