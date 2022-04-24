हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels bail

The accused surrendered a week after Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week, as per ANI.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra surrenders after SC cancels bail
Image credit: PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri: Union Minister Ajay Mishra`s son Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, surrendered before the magistrate at the district jail on Sunday (April 24). The accused surrendered a week after Supreme Court cancelled his bail and asked him to surrender in a week.

The top court set aside the Allahabad High Court order dated February 10, 2022, and remit the matter back to the High Court. It said that the order of the Allahabad High Court cannot be sustained and has to be set aside and bail bonds of the respondent/accused are cancelled.

The Court clarified that it has not expressed any opinion either on facts or merits, and said that "all questions of law are left open for the High Court to consider and decide." Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3, 2021.

Mishra allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre`s three farm Laws. He was arrested on October 9 and granted bail in February 2022.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lakhimpur Kheri violenceAshish MishraAjay Mishra
Next
Story

Delhi: 5 held for making fake coins, manufacturing and supply unit seized

Must Watch

PT17M11S

Kiara - Siddharth's breakup!