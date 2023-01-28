Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra Walks out of Jail after SC Grants Interim Bail

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been released from jail days after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The Supreme Court had on January 25 stated in its order that Ashish Mishra cannot live in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi and its nearby areas while he is out on bail.

Ashish Mishra, who is the prime accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri in October 2021, walked out of jail on Friday evening after completing legal formalities. Mishra was lodged at Lakhimpur Kheri jail.

Superintendent, Lakhimpur Kheri jail, Vipin Mishra said, “Ashish Mishra was released from jail in the evening after obtaining the release order from the local court.”

He has been ordered to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week, it said. The top court also directed Ashish Mishra to inform the concerned court about his location. The top court of the country also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail.

Importantly, the Uttar Pradesh government had on Thursday opposed the bail plea of Ashish, who is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and told the Supreme Court that his crime is ''grave and heinous.'' Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari that the crime is grave.

"It is a grave and heinous crime and (granting bail) will send a wrong signal to society," she said after the court asked her what was the ground for opposing the bail plea.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia in violence that erupted when farmers were protesting then Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the incident, a driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

On December 6 last year, a trial court had framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for the alleged offences of murder, criminal conspiracy and others in the case of death of the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, paving the way for the start of the trial.

A total of 13 accused, including Ashish Mishra, have been charged under IPC sections 147 and 148 related to rioting, 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), and section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

The other 12 accused are Ankit Das, Nandan Singh Bisht, Latif Kale, Satyam alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush Rana, Shishu Pal, Ullas Kumar alias Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra Banjara. All of them are in jail.