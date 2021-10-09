हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra to appear before UP police today

The UP Police on Friday pasted another notice outside the residence of MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it today. 

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra to appear before UP police today
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra will appear before Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning at 11 am on Saturday (October 9, 2021). The MoS Teni’s son has been summoned again by the UP police in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people lost their lives.

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, who reached his residence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday, said that his son was unable to report to police due to health reasons. 

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday pasted another notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 9.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday (October 3). 

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him. 

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM`s allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. 

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lakhimpur Kheri violenceMoS Ajay Mishra TeniSupreme CourtUttar PradeshUP PoliceYogi Adityanath governmnetAshish MishraFarmers’ protest
Next
Story

Targeted killings in Kashmir: Amit Shah, J&K LG Manoj Sinha likely to discuss security situation today

Must Watch

PT3M17S

DNA: Gallantry saga of air heroes on India Air Force Day