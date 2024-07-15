Lakshmi Vilas Palace: More Expensive Than Ambani’s Antilia?

India has been the land of kings and emperors, their massive empires, and royal palaces. The country’s ancient and medieval history tells us about several Rajas, Maharajas and the Emperors. The Lakshmi Vilas Palace is an example of such a royal kingdom palace, which is one of the biggest private residences in the world today. The palace is owned by the Gaekwad family of Broda and is renowned as one of the largest private residences.

Lakshmi Vilas Palace

Lakshmi Vilas Palace is situated in the Vadodara district of Gujarat and has a huge complex that makes it compete with the world's largest houses. According to Gujarat Tourism, this palace spans over an area of 500 acres which is around 4 times bigger than Britain’s Royal Buckingham Palace. Lakshmi Vilas Palace was built in 1890 by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwas III at a cost of Rs 6 million. Major Charles Mant was credited as the main architect of the palace.

Beautiful Walls And Mirrors

The most magnificent royal palace in Gujarat is a sight to watch. Here, you'll find intricately designed mosaics, sparkling chandeliers, and beautiful artworks that showcase the palace's grandeur. The palace also showcases an impressive collection of weapons, including swords, shields, and other historic artefacts, as well as a stunning array of art pieces that reflect the region's rich cultural heritage. Every aspect of the palace's interior is carefully maintained, offering a view of the lavish lifestyle of the royal family who once called this palace their home.

Paintings On The Wall

The palace walls are adorned with beautiful paintings by the renowned artist Raja Ravi Varma, who was specially commissioned by the Maharaja of Baroda to create these masterpieces. These stunning works of art showcase the king’s art, skill and attention to detail. The paintings are a tribute to the rich cultural heritage and patronage of the royal family, who encouraged and supported the arts.

Soft Colour Themes

The palace walls are themed using soft colours, which look subtle and classical. The golden patterns add more value to the royalty of the palace and with the carious parking and glittering chandeliers the palace's exquisite royalty becomes ultimate.

Other Epitomes of the palace

The palace is surrounded by large park-like grounds including a golf course. The Navlakhi stepwell on the premises is an example of the ancient water harvesting system built by kings to resist Gujarat's dry landscape and water shortage problems. The complex also includes the LVP Banquets & Conventions, Moti Baug Palace, and the Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum building. Additionally, the Moti Bagh Cricket Ground, the Baroda Cricket Association offices, and an indoor tennis and badminton court with teak flooring are also located in the complex.



The palace is an impressive and majestic structure that is serving as a tribute to the grandeur and splendour of India's storied past, and showcasing the country's rich cultural and historical legacy with glory.