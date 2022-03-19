हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lal Chand Kataruchak

Lal Chand Kataruchak takes oath as Punjab Minister - All you need to know about him

Lal Chand Kataruchakk, who was president of the Aam Aadmi Party's SC wing, won from Bhoa seat in Pathankot. 

Lal Chand Kataruchak to take oath as Punjab Minister today - All you need to know about him

New Delhi: The first Cabinet formation by the AAP in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet will take place on Saturday (March 19, 2022) with as many as ten MLAs taking oath as Ministers at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh today. 

Lal Chand Kataruchakk, who was president of the Aam Aadmi Party's SC wing, won from Bhoa seat in Pathankot. Kataruchakk defeated Congress candidate Joginder Pal. The 51-years-old politician is also a social worker and holds 1.06 lakhs worth of total assets. 

ALSO READ | Who are 10 AAP MLAs who will be sworn in as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet today?

The AAP candidate was also a member of the Revolutionary Marxist party of India and has mentioned Matriculation from Punjab School Education Board as his highest education. 

Earlier in 2017 as well, Kataruchakk had contested from the Bhoa constituency but had lost.

Other leaders who will become a part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains. 

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann tweeted on Friday while announcing the cabinet.

