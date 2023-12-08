Lalduhoma To Take Oath As Mizoram Chief Minister Today

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma, who created history at the Mizoram 2023 Assembly Elections by defeating the ruling the Mizo National Front (MNF), is all set to take oath as Mizoram chief minister today. ZPM registered a landslide victory by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram, of which results were declared on December 4. Ever since the formation of the state in 1987, this is the first time that a party other than the Congress or the MNF has been voted into power.

On December 6, Lalduhoma met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and staked a claim to form the government in the state. He will take oath as CM of Mizoram on December 8 at Rajbhavan.

After meeting the Governor, Lalduhoma had told ANI "We talked about the formation of the new government. He (the governor) had asked me to form the government which will be done on Friday and next week we'll have the first session. We are very happy and were very honoured by the Governor. Our priority is to buy agriculture products and we have selected four items for that."

Lalduhoma is a former cop. After completing his BA degree from North East Hill University, five years later, Lalduhoma joined the Indian Police Service after clearing the Civil Services exam. Thanks to his achievements and capabilities, Lalduhoma became the security in-charge for then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier, Lalduhoma said that he would announce his government's priorities in a press conference after he is sworn in as Chief Minister. "This is the blessing of God and the blessing of the people for which I am very happy and thankful. We had been expecting (such a big win) right from the previous year. We know the mood of the people. We know that they are in our favour...There is no contender at all...They had already selected me last year. It was already announced to the people that if ZPM returns to power Lalduhoma is going to be the CM. That is known by the people right from the previous year. There are many issues, as a government we have 45 departments looking after various things. After the swearing-in ceremony is over, I am going to have a press meeting for the first time as the CM. I am going to announce our top priorities" Lalduhoma had told ANI.