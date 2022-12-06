topStoriesenglish
Lalu Prasad Yadav Kidney Transplant: PM Narendra Modi CALLS Tejashwi Yadav, says THIS

Lalu Prasad Yadav Kidney Transplant: Earlier in the month of June, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted in the hospital, PM Modi called Tejashwi Yadav and inquired about his health. During this, Lalu Yadav slipped and fell down the stairs at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna, causing deep injuries to his waist and shoulder.

  • Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also called on Monday and asked about the health of the RJD supremo.
  • Regarding Lalu Yadav's health, CM Nitish said that everything is fine.
  • He said that it is a matter of happiness, everything went well, at the moment everything is fine.

RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a kidney transplant on Monday. He had a successful operation in Singapore. Lalu Yadav, has been transplanted with the kidney of his second daughter, Rohini Acharya. Regarding this, leaders of different parties are asking about the well-being of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on Tuesday spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav's younger son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over phone. During this session, Prime Minister Modi inquired about the health of Lalu Prasad from Tejashwi.

Earlier in the month of June, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the hospital, PM Modi called Tejashwi Yadav and inquired about his health. During this, Lalu Yadav slipped and fell down the stairs at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna, causing deep injuries to his waist and shoulder. At the same time, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also called on Monday and asked about the health of the RJD supremo. Regarding Lalu Yadav's health, CM Nitish said that everything is fine. He said that it is a matter of happiness, everything went well. At the moment, everything is fine.

At the same time, after giving a kidney to her father, Lalu Yadav, people praise Rohini Acharya fiercely. Leaders of the party and the opposition praise Rohini for her love and courage towards her father. After Union Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP leader and Godda MP Nishikant Dubey also praised Rohini.

Nishikant Dubey said, "God did not give me a daughter. Today, seeing Rohini Acharya, I really feel like fighting God." Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Rohini and wrote, "If you have a daughter, be like Rohini Acharya. Proud of you. You will be an example for generations to come."

In the meantime, Deputy CM of Bihar and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav praised his sister Rohini Acharya for donating her kidney. He tweeted, "My dear sister's confidence after the operation is supernatural, unique and amazing. The unique example of unbreakable love, infinite sacrifice, indomitable courage, unique dedication and unimaginable family values in the current era of seething relationships, set by my dear sister Rohini Acharya, is indescribable and unforgettable."

