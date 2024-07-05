Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has made a bold claim stating that the Narendra Modi-led government at the center could fall by August. Urging party members to be prepared for potential early elections, Yadav spoke at the RJD's 28th foundation day celebration.

"I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August," Lalu Prasad Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

#WATCH | Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August..." pic.twitter.com/WHK832xH62 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Resonating on father's words, Lalu's son and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also suggested the possibility of early assembly elections in Bihar. He also emphasized the likelihood of a Mahagathbandhan (India alliance) government forming in Bihar, whether elections are held in December 2024 or 2025.

The event was held at the RJD office in Patna. Aurangabad MP and RJD parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha, Abhay Kushwaha, ceremonially crowned Tejashwi Yadav with a silver crown. Addressing the gathering, Lalu Prasad Yadav stressed upon that party members should stay vigilant and prepared for any political developments.

As the political landscape remains volatile, the RJD leadership's statements highlight the potential for significant changes in the coming months, keeping party workers and political analysts on high alert.