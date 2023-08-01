Lalu Yadav Mocks PM Modi Again, Says 'He Will Flee Like Ferdinand Marcos After 2024 Polls'

NEW DELHI: Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is guilty and that is why he is not able to face the opposition on the Manipur issue. Lalu had on Sunday said that PM Modi will settle abroad after losing the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

#WATCH | On Opposition's demand for PM's presence in the Parliament for discussion on Manipur, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "PM is guilty, so he is unable to face it..."



When asked about his reported statement that PM Modi will settle abroad after losing 2024 Lok Sabha… pic.twitter.com/c9KMuOYsuR — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

When asked about this statement today, Lalu said that PM Modi will have to run away like Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos. "He is getting a place outside. He will have to run away like Marcos (Ferdinand Marcos). He has committed so much of sin," he said while speaking to reporters in Delhi. Ferdinand Marcos, the tenth President of the Philippines, fled the country in February 1986 after ruling for 20 years.

Lalu Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led Central government and said that the party will be “wiped out” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"Parties believing in the ideology of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are coming together...BJP will be wiped out. In the coming time, we (I.N.D.I.A alliance) are going to meet in Maharashtra where we will finalise the strategy ahead..." former Bihar Chief Minister said.

Lalu Yadav joined a one-day RJD student wing meeting organised by Bihar Minister Tej Partap Yadav at his residence on Sunday.

“BJP and Narendra Modi are trying to destroy the Constitution. I am requesting all of you that leave everything and fight for the country,” Lalu Yadav said.

I.N.D.I.A. or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the Opposition parties was concluded in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while the second such meeting was convened in Karnataka’s Bengaluru and held by Congress on July 17 and 18. The next meeting will be held in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

It may be noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 6 crore of many people linked to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's family in the land-for-job scam.

“ED has attached six immovable assets having a book value of Rs 6.02 crore belonging to Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti (daughter of Lalu Yadav), Vineet Yadav (husband of Hema Yadav who is the daughter of Lalu Yadav), Shiv Kumar Yadav (father-in-law of Hema Yadav),” the federal agency said in a statement.