Lalu Yadav, Sons Tej Pratap And Tejashwi Granted Bail In Delhi Court Over Land-For-Job Case

New Delhi: Rouse Avenue Court on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar Dy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. The court pronounced the bail order on a Rs 1 Lakh bond.

Next hearing is scheduled for October 25. Talking to the media after the hearing today, Tejashwi Yadav says, "They keep indulging in political conspiracy. They misuse agencies. There is nothing concrete in this case. Our victory is certain."